NFL Insider Proposes Unique QB Option For Browns

Despite going through a four-man quarterback competition during training camp and preseason, it’s becoming clearer by the day that none of those four have much of a chance to be the franchise quarterback for the Cleveland Browns for the foreseeable future.

Of course, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco have already been traded, but early returns on rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are not great, which is why one insider recently tossed out another unconventional name as a potential solution for the Browns’ ongoing QB dilemma.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah noted an interesting quarterback reclamation project, who could be an interesting option for the Browns in 2026.

“I haven’t given up on Trey Lance. That’s a guy who was picked up there for a reason, the only knock on him was that he didn’t play a lot. Didn’t have a lot of experience and he was raw. But he’s big, he’s athletic, he’s got a huge arm, he’s smart, he’s high character,” said Jeremiah.

Reclamation projects have been all the rage in recent years, as guys like Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith, Daniel Jones, and Ryan Tannehill have all put forth MVP-type years after leaving their original teams that spent high draft picks on them before ultimately giving up on them.

Mac Jones looks like a candidate to be one of those guys next season, but Lance is another intriguing name since he still hasn’t been given much of a chance at all after being selected third overall in 2021.

Lance has thrown fewer than 500 passes since high school, and if the Browns have seen enough of Gabriel already, Lance could be worth a look on the trade market.

He’s not going to see the field behind Justin Herbert and is still just 25 years old, so if it’s not the Browns, it would be nice to see him get a shot somewhere else.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Being Praised For Kind Gesture In Cleveland