Browns Legend Makes Big Shedeur Sanders Prediction

Ever since the Cleveland Browns drafted Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the clock started ticking in fans’ minds as they already couldn’t wait to see him take the field.

The problem is, it’s unclear how long fans will have to wait since he is currently fourth on the quarterback depth chart behind Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, but one team legend recently made a big prediction about Sanders’ status.

During a recent episode of The Hanford Dixon Show, Dixon reiterated that he believes Sanders will inevitably rise to the top.

“I’m going to say it over and over and over again: I think this kid, Shedeur, I think this kid is going to rise to the top. By the middle of the season, I think this kid is going to be our starting quarterback,” Dixon said.

Dixon has been pounding the table for Sanders all offseason, as have many in the media, but it has gotten a bit out of hand.

This franchise has been burned by quarterbacks so many times in the past, and it’s unreasonable to expect Sanders to be the savior right away.

It’s as if the media consistently forgets that he was a fifth-round pick for a reason, and it’s best if he takes time to learn behind the scenes, especially now that he has such a great mentor in Joe Flacco to learn from.

It’s entirely possible Sanders sees the field later in the season because the Browns have a pair of first-round picks in 2026 and need to know if their franchise quarterback is already on the roster before that time to proceed accordingly.

What Dixon is saying isn’t a unique or hot take, but hopefully, Sanders does see the field when he is ready and helps provide some clarity on this team’s future.

