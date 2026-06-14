Insider Reveals The Next Browns Veterans Who Could Be Traded

The Cleveland Browns already traded away one key veteran, sending All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. The deal for younger edge rusher Jared Verse and three draft picks was a clear signal that the future is more important than the present.

That means Garrett is unlikely to be the only older player who will be leaving the Browns this season. The organization may also be willing to part with defensive backs Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit.

Insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic said he believes those two Browns veterans could be shopped at the 2026 trade deadline in a further commitment to the youth movement.

He believes Grant Delpit and Denzel Ward could be the next veterans on their way out.

“The 90-man roster has just five players aged 30 or older, and of those, only offensive linemen Tytus Howard and Elgton Jenkins are signed past 2026. The Garrett trade left Ward and Delpit as the only players who have spent more than five seasons with the Browns. By November, it won’t be a shock to see between 25 and 30 players on the active 53-man roster who have two or fewer years of NFL experience,” Jackson wrote.

Ward’s status with the Browns was in flux this offseason as the cornerback was seen as a potential release to create salary cap savings. Instead, the five-time Pro Bowler restructured his contract and reaffirmed his loyalty to the organization.

At 29 years old and playing a prime position, Ward could be very attractive to a contending team that is looking to build up for a long postseason run. As he is also signed through next season, his value could be the highest at the deadline, when a team wouldn’t have to absorb his full contract value.

Delpit, a safety, can become a free agent after this season, so his return may not be as valuable as a rental. However, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has a history of getting what he can for a player on an expiring contract, so of the two, Delpit may be more likely to be dealt.

In addition, the Browns already gave a hint about Delpit’s future when they traded up to select safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That gives them a ready-made replacement for the 27-year-old, whereas they don’t have the same kind of depth behind Ward.

Of course, this is likely to be based on where the Browns stand in the playoff race at that point of the season, but these could be two more significant moves that set them up for an even brighter future.

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Jared Verse Is Already Hard At Work This Offseason