Unexpected Browns Development After The Myles Garrett Trade Says A Lot

The trade of Myles Garrett by the Cleveland Browns could have affected their remaining players in one of two ways. They could have become discouraged by seeing their All-Pro teammate leave, thereby lowering expectations for another poor season.

Instead, the Browns seem to have rallied around the departure, buoyed in part by the energy of newcomer Jared Verse. They also may be glad to be rid of the distraction, constantly wondering about Garrett’s future and why it didn’t always feel like he was fully on board.

The team was also helped by the attitude of head coach Todd Monken, who has not wavered in establishing his culture of accountability while maintaining the joy of playing the game. The encouraging spring workouts have set an optimistic tone for training camp next month.

Analyst Chris McNeil noted that the unexpected developments after the Garrett trade say a lot about the Browns, and they are a good reflection on Monken’s leadership going forward.

“It’s a tremendous win for the entire organization. To be able to overcome this from a locker room standpoint, that’s huge. That’s the first victory for the Monken regime,” McNeil said.

The Browns seem as tight knit as ever despite Myles Garrett getting traded. #DawgPound "That's the first victory for the Monken regime." – @REFLOG18 Win a FREE Bath: https://t.co/ZD7zgkyi5v pic.twitter.com/IM2pepN29d — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) June 13, 2026

Garrett drew some criticism by not showing up to these voluntary workouts, even though he rarely did so in the past. He reportedly did not even meet with Monken face-to-face after he was hired in January.

As one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history, Monken did not let that deter him. He instead worked with the players who were on hand, while also dealing with the pressure and scrutiny of a high-profile quarterback competition.

Now, with the team off until training camp opens in late July, Monken has a foundation in place, and he will be able to put more of his system into action. It’s possible that there could be as many as nine new starters on offense, including a fully rebuilt line and two rookie wide receivers, which means that unit still has to deal with a steep learning curve.

But, if what has happened so far is any indication, the Browns should be ready to roll as soon as they are back together again.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals The Next Browns Veterans Who Could Be Traded