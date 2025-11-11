Browns Legend Makes Bold Front Office Plea On Social Media

The Cleveland Browns haven’t found much success this season, to say the least. That has been a trend for years now, and it’s become painfully evident that something has to change.

They already split with executive Paul DePodesta, but that was because he landed a job in baseball. Other than that, general manager Andrew Berry and the coaching staff remain in place.

Now, Browns legend Eric Metcalf wants in, and he took to social media to urge the team to give him a chance:

“I SERIOUSLY WANT TO WORK IN THE BROWNS FRONT OFFICE!!!” Metcalf wrote on X.

I SERIOUSLY WANT TO WORK IN THE @Browns FRONT OFFICE!!! — Eric Metcalf (@EricMetcalf21) November 10, 2025

Truth be told, that might not be the worst idea. At least he’s familiar with football and what it takes to win in the NFL.

The Browns have failed at scouting and developing offensive talent. They’ve done well on the defensive side of the ball, but the offense has been mediocre for far too long.

It’s hard to believe things will be any different with Berry still calling the shots. His front office has come up short in drafts, excluding last year’s, and it hasn’t made many good trades, either. Yet, it’s become clear that Berry has owner Jimmy Haslam’s ear and trust, and he’s not likely to lose his job even after another terrible season.

But if the Browns were to explore all options — which they should — perhaps Metcalf will get a chance. At the end of the day, he can’t be much worse at this point.

NEXT:

Dan Orlovsky Names NFC Team That Should Pursue Kevin Stefanski