Dan Orlovsky Names NFC Team That Should Pursue Kevin Stefanski

The New York Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll on Monday after another difficult start to the season left the organization searching for answers. Daboll’s departure marks the latest coaching change for a franchise that has struggled to find consistency in recent years.

The Giants now face the task of identifying a leader capable of reversing their trajectory and building a competitive roster. Attention has turned to potential candidates who could fill the vacancy.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has emerged as a name gaining traction in discussions surrounding the Giants’ search. Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky highlighted Stefanski as a prime target during an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live on Monday.

“The number one name that I would pay attention to, if I were the Giants, is what happens in Cleveland with Kevin Stefanski? If I could hand pick a guy, it would be Stefanski. He’s an outstanding coach, two time coach of the year. I understand people in Cleveland are like, ‘This guy can’t coach.’ There’s a lot of data we would say otherwise,” Orlovsky said.

.@danorlovsky7 believes the Giants should target Browns HC Kevin Stefanski to be their head coach if he becomes available 👀 pic.twitter.com/hdRxRdGCrV — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 10, 2025

Stefanski holds a 2-7 record through 10 weeks with the Browns this season. Despite the struggles, Orlovsky believes his track record and two Coach of the Year awards demonstrate his capability.

He also suggested the Giants need someone who can develop their young quarterback while bringing a tougher identity to the team.

However, he stressed that Cleveland’s situation remains critical to watch as Stefanski’s availability could shift the entire coaching landscape. The Browns’ offensive issues extend beyond coaching decisions.

An inconsistent offensive line, uncertainty at quarterback, and a lack of dynamic playmakers have all contributed to the unit’s struggles. Those factors have compounded the challenges facing Stefanski as Cleveland tries to salvage its season.

