Browns Legend Named To ESPN’s All Quarter Century Team

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to find success since they returned in 1999.

Most of that has been due to their shortcomings at the quarterback position.

However, even when the offense couldn’t get much going, whoever was at quarterback could rely on Joe Thomas.

Thomas went down as the greatest offensive tackle in franchise history, one of the most beloved and respected players to ever lace them up for the Browns, and now, according to ESPN’s Seth Walder, also a member of ESPN’s All Quarter Century Team:

“In his 11 pro seasons with the mostly woebegone Browns, Thomas failed to reach the Pro Bowl only one time. That was in 2017, his final year in the league. His six first-team All-Pro selections since 2000 are two more than any tackle in this span (regardless of side), making him a slam dunk choice for this team,” Walder wrote.

Unlike most superstars, Thomas chose to stay in Cleveland throughout the course of his career, even if that meant not winning the Super Bowl he so clearly deserved.

Even in retirement, Thomas has stayed quite close to the organization and the community, and he’s established himself as one of the most respected voices in all things Browns.

The Browns have failed to find someone as consistent and durable as him to keep the quarterback out of harm’s way.

They could’ve used him last season when the offensive line took a massive step back after Bill Callahan left.

Now, the Browns trust Dawand Jones to hold his ground at left tackle, and while he has the physical tools and talent to do so, he’s failed to stay on the field since he entered the league.

That only makes you appreciate Thomas more, as he still holds the record for the most consecutive snaps played in league history (10,363), starting in all of the 167 games he played.

