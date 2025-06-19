Insider Puts Shedeur Sanders On Notice After Recent ‘Wakeup Call’

NFL teams clearly didn’t like some things about Shedeur Sanders, which is why he fell in the NFL draft.

That’s why, if someone couldn’t afford to be tangled up in any sort of off-the-field controversy, it was definitely Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders was caught driving 40 mph over the speed limit on a highway after midnight, and that’s not the kind of attention you want to draw after everything that has transpired.

With that in mind, team insider Mary Kay Cabot believes this should be the ultimate wake-up call for him:

“[Shedeur] Sanders, who can fight the ticket or pay the $250 fine, still could’ve killed himself or someone else at that speed, and he’s lucky no one got hurt. It’s why this incident should be an enormous wakeup call for him.” Cabot wrote. “The Browns are evaluating everything their players do, and the citation goes on the minus side of the ledger. Speeding is one thing, but going 40 mph over the speed limit on a highway after midnight — during rookie orientation — is another.”

Sanders had made a strong impression since the Browns mercifully ended his draft slide with the No. 144 pick.

Of course, one incident shouldn’t outweigh all the positive reports, but unfortunately, that’s just not how the industry – or the world – works.

Sanders has to prove that he’s mature, focused, and not the kind of person several scouts and executives said he was.

He was already facing an uphill challenge to be the team’s starter, as he entered the offseason practices as the fourth quarterback in the pecking order.

The last thing he should be doing is making headlines for anything other than being the first guy to take the field and the last one to leave the facilities.

