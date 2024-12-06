Browns Legend Reveals How Jameis Winston Can Be A Franchise QB

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has revived his career with Cleveland this season.

The franchise signed Winston as a free agent in 2024 after a four-year stint with the New Orleans Saints, allowing him to become a backup quarterback in Cleveland to the now-injured Deshaun Watson.

In five starts and 10 total appearances this season, Winston has completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 1,763 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He’s also thrown seven interceptions for Cleveland, a stat that Browns legend Josh Cribbs noted in his weekly podcast.

Those interceptions – especially his picks that are returned for touchdowns by the opposing defenses – are his “Achilles heel” and prevent him from becoming a franchise-level quarterback, Cribbs explained.

“He could be a franchise (quarterback) if he didn’t throw these picks, this would’ve been that year had it not continued,” Cribbs said.

Is Jameis Winston a Franchise Quarterback without the interceptions? "He could be a franchise if he didn't throw these picks, this would've been that year had it not continued." –@JoshCribbs16 Presented by @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/wcrhALgbqT — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) December 6, 2024

Cribbs reminded viewers of Winston’s comments immediately after the Broncos’ game on Monday, thoughts Winston offered up after throwing two pick-sixes to the opposing defense.

Winston said afterward that he had prayed to God, asking for divine interventions as he sought to stop committing turnovers leading to opponents’ scores, Cribbs added.

After starting three games in 2022, Winston played in only seven more outings for the New Orleans Saints the following season.

This season, the former No. 1 overall pick has shown his ability to make elite passes despite nearing his 31st birthday.

Winston has already confirmed his interest in returning to Cleveland next season, and the Browns could consider that move if the franchise has moved on from Watson being considered a lock for the starting role in 2025.

NEXT:

4 Browns Players Ruled Out For Steelers Game