4 Browns Players Ruled Out For Steelers Game

The Browns have dealt with health issues for much of the past two seasons, but recent weeks have witnessed Cleveland’s weekly injury report shrink the number of players on the list.

With a short rest period this week after playing the Denver Broncos on Monday, that injury list is beginning to grow again.

A total of 11 players have been placed on the report for Week 14, and now the Browns are making decisions on those players.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared the list of players who are out for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, naming defensive linemen Maurice Hurst II and Sam Kamara along with wide receiver Cedric Tillman and offensive lineman Jedrick Wills as players who will miss the game.

#Browns injury designations for Sunday's game against the Steelers: Myles Harden – questionable

Juan Thornhill – questionable

Jamari Thrash – questionable Maurice Hurst II – out

Sam Kamara – out

Cedric Tillman – out

Jedrick Wills Jr. – out — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 6, 2024

In addition to that list, Justice noted that defensive backfield players Myles Harden and Juan Thornhill and wide receiver Jamari Thrash are also questionable to play against the Steelers.

Hurst – a 29-year-old defensive tackle – played in the Denver contest on Monday, recording one tackle in the game.

He’s suffered an ankle issue against the Broncos, causing him to miss this contest against the Steelers.

Both Kamara and Tillman have suffered concussions, and Cleveland is keeping these players out.

Wills has had multiple issues this year with his knee, and the tackle has not played since facing the Chargers over a month ago.

The tackle took significant heat from fans as he said he made “a business decision” to not suit up for the Baltimore Ravens’ contest in October, a game that Cleveland won against their AFC North rivals.

