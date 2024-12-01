Browns Legend Reveals What He’s Seeing From Nick Chubb

For years, the Cleveland Browns relied on Nick Chubb to take them the distance.

The Georgia product was one of the best – if not the best – running back in the game, anchoring Kevin Stefanski’s offense and wreaking havoc out of the backfield.

That’s why it’s been so refreshing to see him slowly work his way back into his old form.

At least, that’s how Hanford Dixon feels.

Talking on his show, the Browns legend raved about how Chubb is finally starting to look stronger with each game.

Will Nick Chubb have a big game on Monday night? #DawgPound "I was so happy when he got in the end zone twice… With each game, he gets a little stronger." – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/HoevYH30YH — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) December 1, 2024

He said he was glad to see him find the endzone twice in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chubb is averaging a pedestrian 3.0 yards per carry this season, far below his career average of 5.1.

So far, he’s got three rushing touchdowns and 222 rushing yards on 73 rushing attempts in five appearances.

Of course, it’s not easy to return from a major knee injury, let alone two.

Some believe he’ll never get back to his former level, and it’s not far-fetched to think that.

He’s not getting any younger, and running backs tend to age a lot less gracefully than other players.

That will put the team in an awkward position in the offseason.

They owe it to him to keep him around, and the fans and players will most definitely push for that to happen.

However, from a business standpoint, they might want to take a different approach, especially since money is tight because of Deshaun Watson’s contract.

