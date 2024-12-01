Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, December 1, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Legend Reveals What He’s Seeing From Nick Chubb

Browns Legend Reveals What He’s Seeing From Nick Chubb

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

For years, the Cleveland Browns relied on Nick Chubb to take them the distance.

The Georgia product was one of the best – if not the best – running back in the game, anchoring Kevin Stefanski’s offense and wreaking havoc out of the backfield.

That’s why it’s been so refreshing to see him slowly work his way back into his old form.

At least, that’s how Hanford Dixon feels.

Talking on his show, the Browns legend raved about how Chubb is finally starting to look stronger with each game.

He said he was glad to see him find the endzone twice in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chubb is averaging a pedestrian 3.0 yards per carry this season, far below his career average of 5.1.

So far, he’s got three rushing touchdowns and 222 rushing yards on 73 rushing attempts in five appearances.

Of course, it’s not easy to return from a major knee injury, let alone two.

Some believe he’ll never get back to his former level, and it’s not far-fetched to think that.

He’s not getting any younger, and running backs tend to age a lot less gracefully than other players.

That will put the team in an awkward position in the offseason.

They owe it to him to keep him around, and the fans and players will most definitely push for that to happen.

However, from a business standpoint, they might want to take a different approach, especially since money is tight because of Deshaun Watson’s contract.

NEXT:  Report: Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski Had Strained Relationship
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation