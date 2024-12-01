Report: Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski Had Strained Relationship

Many Browns fans have suggested over the past two seasons that Cleveland made a mistake trading quarterback Baker Mayfield after the franchise acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

While Watson struggled with health issues to remain on the field the past two years, Mayfield flourished in Tampa Bay, leading his franchise to a playoff appearance last season while earning his first Pro Bowl berth.

That sentiment remains true this season as Mayfield has thrown for 2,799 yards and 24 touchdowns to keep the Buccaneers in the postseason conversation despite their 5-6 record.

Analyst Eric Goodman isn’t sure if Mayfield would have been thrilled to stay in Cleveland even without Watson’s trade complicating matters.

On “BIGPLAY Tailgate” this week, Goodman revealed that Mayfield had a strained relationship with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski while in Cleveland.

“I was told by a source incredibly close to Baker Mayfield that he was not happy with the way Kevin Stefanski collaborated with him,” Goodman said.

.@EricGoodman details a strained relationship between former #Browns QB Baker Mayfield and his head coach. "I was told by a source incredibly close to Baker Mayfield that he was not happy with the way Kevin Stefanski collaborated with him." Catch this week's BIGPLAY Tailgate on… pic.twitter.com/oZtv4TejPU — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) November 30, 2024

Goodman noted that the problem in the relationship revolved around the quarterback’s ability to discuss the game plan with his coach.

The analyst suggested that two individuals clashed over the game plan, saying that Stefanski wanted to dictate the game plan to his quarterback while Mayfield “had other ideas.”

“Stefanski’s attitude was, ‘Dude, you’re the player. I’m the coach. I’m going to feed you what I want to feed you. Sit down and eat it.’ And I don’t think Baker is wired that way,” Goodman surmised.

The Browns return to action on Monday night as they travel to Denver to square off with the Broncos.

NEXT:

Analyst Names 1 Retired Player He Would Like To See Browns Add