Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, December 1, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Report: Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski Had Strained Relationship

Report: Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski Had Strained Relationship

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Baker Mayfield #6 and head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns look on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Many Browns fans have suggested over the past two seasons that Cleveland made a mistake trading quarterback Baker Mayfield after the franchise acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

While Watson struggled with health issues to remain on the field the past two years, Mayfield flourished in Tampa Bay, leading his franchise to a playoff appearance last season while earning his first Pro Bowl berth.

That sentiment remains true this season as Mayfield has thrown for 2,799 yards and 24 touchdowns to keep the Buccaneers in the postseason conversation despite their 5-6 record.

Analyst Eric Goodman isn’t sure if Mayfield would have been thrilled to stay in Cleveland even without Watson’s trade complicating matters.

On “BIGPLAY Tailgate” this week, Goodman revealed that Mayfield had a strained relationship with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski while in Cleveland.

“I was told by a source incredibly close to Baker Mayfield that he was not happy with the way Kevin Stefanski collaborated with him,” Goodman said.

Goodman noted that the problem in the relationship revolved around the quarterback’s ability to discuss the game plan with his coach.

The analyst suggested that two individuals clashed over the game plan, saying that Stefanski wanted to dictate the game plan to his quarterback while Mayfield “had other ideas.”

“Stefanski’s attitude was, ‘Dude, you’re the player. I’m the coach. I’m going to feed you what I want to feed you. Sit down and eat it.’ And I don’t think Baker is wired that way,” Goodman surmised.

The Browns return to action on Monday night as they travel to Denver to square off with the Broncos.

NEXT:  Analyst Names 1 Retired Player He Would Like To See Browns Add
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation