Former Coach Rips Browns For Moving On From Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns went into the 2025 NFL Draft with several needs on their roster.

The most glaring was at quarterback, and they took swings on Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

Those rookies will be fighting for backup roles in training camp, but elsewhere, Quinshon Judkins is poised to lead the backfield.

Cleveland took the running back in the second round, then added another by drafting Dylan Sampson in the fourth round.

With Judkins and Sampson, the Browns signaled they would not be re-signing Nick Chubb, who returned to the field in 2024 following a devastating knee injury from the season before and then injured his foot.

However, former Cleveland running backs coach Stump Mitchell criticized the Browns for not bringing back Chubb and said they had bigger needs to address in the draft.

“I would say yes [that the Browns should’ve retained Nick Chubb] for the simple fact that this injury that Nick had, this foot injury, was not that big of a deal. He overcame the most crucial injury, which was the knee injury. You cannot say just because Nick averaged three-point-something yards (3.3) this past season, he wasn’t there, and he’s not ready to return, and he can’t be productive, because he can. … The Browns, they drafted two running backs. I don’t understand that when you need offensive linemen. … There was more need for an offensive line than a second back, in my opinion,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell raises a good point about the offensive line, but it’s hard to believe that Chubb can be the same player he was, given his age (29) and injury history.

Running back lifespans in the NFL aren’t very long, and at this point, it’s fair to wonder whether or not Chubb can still play in the league.

