Browns Linked To 2 Top Prospects In Early 2026 Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns face a pivotal offseason as they approach training camp with their quarterback position unsettled.

While the organization hopes one of their rookies, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, can emerge as a viable option, most observers believe the Browns will be back in the quarterback market next year.

ESPN’s latest mock of the 2026 NFL Draft reflects that sentiment, projecting Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik as Cleveland’s selection with the No. 1 overall pick.

It also has Cleveland selecting Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu at No. 12 overall, a pick they acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Klubnik reminds me of Baker Mayfield — whom Cleveland selected with the No. 1 pick in 2018 — in terms of arm strength, mobility and playmaking awareness,” Matt Miller wrote. “… With right tackle Jack Conklin slowing down and unproven Dawand Jones set to start at left tackle, it was a bit surprising that the Browns punted on the position in the 2025 draft. But 2026 looks deeper in true left tackle prospects, and Lomu is a player with considerable growth potential.”

General manager Andrew Berry has two potential top-10 picks to work with if the Browns and Jaguars struggle again this season.

Klubnik delivered an impressive 2024 campaign, throwing for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns against just six interceptions.

His College Football Playoff performance against Texas showcased his potential with 336 passing yards and three touchdowns in a hard-fought loss.

Lomu’s smooth movement in run blocking and quick reactions in pass protection make him an intriguing prospect despite not being the top tackle possibly available.

This early projection assumes another disappointing season for Cleveland.

However, if Gabriel or Sanders develops into a franchise-caliber QB, the Browns could pivot entirely and address other needs with these premium picks.

