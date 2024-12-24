Browns Linked To Dolphins LB In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns will soon start their rebuilding process in earnest, finishing out the 2024 NFL regular season within the next 12 days.

Part of that process will include revamping their offense as the Browns rank 31st in total scoring this season (16.3 points per outing), 27th in rushing yards (95.9 per game), and 25th in total offensive yards (307.2 per game).

Defensively, Cleveland has plenty of work to do, too.

Cleveland’s defense has dealt with a multitude of issues in 2024, including injuries to star players and a stronger slate of opponents than their 2023 season.

The franchise’s rebuild in the offseason could include strengthening the linebacker position, a group that has been shorthanded multiple times this season.

Bleacher Report targeted this position as one where the Browns need to improve in 2025, suggesting Cleveland should target Miami Dolphins’ linebacker Tyrel Dodson during the free agency period.

“The Browns could upgrade their position group by signing Tyrel Dodson. He’s proven his worth by being an asset for both the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins this season in addition to his work on the Buffalo Bills defense last season. He’s an athletic backer who could cover if (Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah) gets injured again,” the Bleacher Report article said.

Dodson is a fifth-year player who will turn 27 next year.

The linebacker has played with two different teams this season, starting all nine games he played for the Seahawks before Seattle waived him.

Miami signed him in November, and he’s played in six contests for the Dolphins thus far.

Currently, Dodson has 88 tackles, three pass deflections, two sacks, and an interception combined in 15 total games.

