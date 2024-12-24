Analyst Praises Myles Garrett For Holding The Browns Accountable

The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of another difficult season.

Despite making the playoffs last year after Joe Flacco’s Herculean efforts, the Browns are back to mediocrity, currently holding a 3-12 record.

Between their quarterback inconsistencies, injury woes, and countless other issues, things just aren’t going their way again this year.

The tension is starting to build up, and Myles Garrett, the team’s best player and highly-regarded leader, is starting to speak out.

After their Week 16 loss, Garrett spoke to the media, highlighting his frustration with talks of the Browns being in rebuilding mode.

In his eyes, he doesn’t want the mentality of rebuilding, but rather, he’s looking to win now.

Garrett has also made a few cryptic comments about his future with the organization, leaving the door open to leave if things don’t start improving.

While some fans and analysts weren’t fond of Garrett speaking out, Emmett Golden recently provided a different take on “ESPN Cleveland.”

“I wouldn’t hold it against him, I actually thought it was good, somebody has to hold the Browns accountable,” Golden said.

I think Myles's comments were a good thing. pic.twitter.com/FYCK41C2AT — Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) December 23, 2024

Accountability is something analysts talk about a lot when referencing NFL teams.

Many organizations seemingly want to get better and want to hold themselves and their players accountable for whatever is happening on and off the field, but it doesn’t always play out that way.

By holding his teammates and the front office accountable, Garrett called out the fact that their mentality is more focused on the future than the present, which isn’t good for anyone.

