Browns Linked To Former Pro Bowl QB In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns will have several options to choose from to get their next quarterback.

They will most likely get someone in the NFL Draft, but this class doesn’t seem to have many NFL-ready prospects.

That’s why they will also likely look to bring in a veteran.

With that in mind, Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team believes that they will give Russell Wilson a look:

“The Browns are in search of a veteran quarterback. Deshaun Watson is likely out for the entire 2025 season, and Wilson could be a cheap option in free agency. The Browns are a candidate to draft a quarterback at No. 2, but they could want to grab a quarterback in free agency to ensure they have a starting-caliber quarterback on the roster,” Mosher said.

Wilson was far from spectacular in his only season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While a lot of that had to do with the team’s lack of talent and playmakers and Arthur Smith’s outdated schemes and playcalling, Wilson hasn’t been the same player he was for three years now.

He’s no longer an MVP candidate, and his athleticism is clearly fading.

While he’s one of the best deep-ball passers in the game, and he’s still a future Hall of Famer with plenty of experience, he might not be what this team needs right now.

Also, there have been plenty of reports and rumors about his demeanor, power struggles, and the way he carries himself.

The Browns have gone through more than enough controversy at the quarterback position, and the last thing they need is more reports about stuff going on off the field.

Wilson still deserves to have a spot in the league.

Whether that spot should be in Northeast Ohio is an entirely different conversation.

