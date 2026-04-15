Mel Kiper Jr. Predicts Browns To Make Blockbuster Draft Move

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry could be a very popular figure in the early stages of the 2026 NFL Draft. With his team holding the No. 6 overall pick, Berry is likely to get multiple calls from several teams that are looking to trade up for a player they want but can’t get where they are.

That opportunity may fit the Browns’ needs better than making the pick for themselves. With needs that extend beyond wide receiver and offensive lineman, Cleveland could use its spot to add more picks and fortify other positions.

That is why ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is predicting that the Browns will make a blockbuster draft move by trading down with the Dallas Cowboys to add a third first-round pick.

“Let’s have some fun here. Dallas and Cleveland each have two first-round picks coming into the draft, which gives those front offices some ability to maneuver. With an elite prospect still on the board, I have Cowboys owner Jerry Jones calling up Browns general manager Andrew Berry to try to make something happen. In this scenario, Dallas would trade pick Nos. 12 and 20 to Cleveland for Nos. 6 and 39. That means the Browns suddenly have three first-round picks,” Kiper wrote.

In this mock draft scenario, Kiper has Dallas selecting linebacker Sonny Styles at No. 6. At No. 12, Cleveland will draft offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, with Spencer Fano and Monroe Freeling still on the board.

Then, at No. 20, the Browns select wide receiver Denzel Boston. This would allow Cleveland to address its two most pressing needs while still hanging on to the No. 24 overall pick.

There, Kiper has the Browns drafting cornerback Jermod McCoy, who likely would have been one of this draft’s top players had he not sat out all of last season following an ACL injury. To complete the deal, the Cowboys chose defensive end T.J. Parker at No. 39.

Browns fans may be wishing for this scenario to actually become reality, as it somewhat mirrors the circumstances that helped create their excellent rookie class from the 2025 draft. After trading the No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland emerged with foundational players at several positions, including defensive tackle Mason Graham, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, running back Quinshon Judkins, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Now, with the possibility of having three picks in the top 24 of this year’s draft, the Browns can continue their rebuilding process with more young, top-tier talent.

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Analyst Sees 'Massive Victory' For Browns In Draft Scenario