ESPN Insider Has Strong Belief In Browns’ Draft Plans

It’s an interesting facet of the NFL Draft that teams who want to trade down usually have to wait for someone to ask to trade up. It’s difficult to willingly admit that the pick you hold doesn’t have value to you, but it would be great for someone else.

So, as much as the Cleveland Browns may want to move down from the No. 6 overall pick, they might not be able to do so. However, if the draft breaks the right way, and a prospect another team covets is available at that spot, the Browns could react quickly.

ESPN insider Jake Trotter has a strong belief in the Browns’ draft plans, which are to trade down yet still be able to address their positions of need at wide receiver with Makai Lemon and offensive tackle with Monroe Freeling.

“I think they would like to trade down. I think that’s legit because they just need extra picks. The line of demarcation from the sixth player, especially on offense, and the 15th player, I don’t think is that great. So if you end up with Makai Lemon instead of Carnell Tate, I think we’d feel that’s pretty good. If we ended up with Monroe Freeling versus [Francis] Mauigoa, we’d all feel like that’s a pretty good pick,” Trotter said.

"I think they would like to trade down, I think that's legit. Because they just need extra picks," – @Jake_Trotter on the Browns draft plans. https://t.co/OlFyrFur20 pic.twitter.com/xZ5CxqVot0 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 15, 2026

There are a handful of teams that are thought to want to trade up for one player or another. The list includes the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys.

The Jets and Cowboys could be the most attractive partners for Cleveland, as those deals could result in the Browns winding up with three premium picks this season. A trade with another team could result in Cleveland acquiring another first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, which is expected to have much more quarterback talent than this year’s version.

As Trotter said, the talent in this draft seems to level off after the first few picks. That could encourage a win-now team like the Rams to look to trade up for one of its projected future stars, while a rebuilding team like the Browns can benefit from adding more selections.

Of course, the Browns could stand pat and make their pick at No. 6, most likely for wide receiver Carnell Tate. Cleveland could have a decision to make if a defensive standout such as Arvell Reese falls to it.

The Browns will be a team to watch closely, as whatever decision they make with their first pick could set the tone for the rest of the draft overall.

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Analyst Reveals His First-Round Draft Plan For Browns