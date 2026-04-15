Analyst Reveals His First-Round Draft Plan For Browns

The Cleveland Browns can make things very simple for themselves and their fans with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns need a wide receiver, and the best player available when they make that selection is likely to play that position.

In addition, Carnell Tate is sure to be an immediate crowd favorite after playing collegiately at Ohio State. So, the Browns can avoid reaching for an offensive lineman, taking a defensive player they don’t need, or running the risk of trading down and missing out on a prospect they want by simply calling Tate’s name on draft day.

Then, with their second pick in the first round, at No. 24 overall, the Browns can get a bit more creative if they want to. If Tate is their first selection, their second choice is likely to be an offensive lineman, where left tackle would be the preference.

With that in mind, analyst Ken Carman has revealed his first-round draft plan for the Browns, which is to select Tate at No. 6 and Clemson tackle Blake Miller at No. 24.

“I’ll take Carnell Tate No. 6 overall. It’s gonna make the fan base happy. They know he’s a good player. I know I’m getting the best of both worlds with this guy. He’s got great hands, he’s got body control. At 24 overall, I’m going to take a left tackle. I’m going to take Blake Miller,” Carman said.

"I'll take Carnell Tate No. 6 overall. He makes your fanbase happy. He's got great hands, body control. At 24 overall, I'm gonna take Blake Miller." 🏈WR Carnell Tate

🏈OT Blake Miller 🚨@KenCarman says who he would draft with picks 6 and 24 for the #Browns pic.twitter.com/TQMCiHTPrc — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 15, 2026

Tate is not seen as the prototypical, sure-fire NFL success that a team may want from a wide receiver at No. 6 overall. That is why co-host Anthony Lima issued a warning about putting expectations on Tate that would equal those of other players who were the first receiver taken in their respective drafts, even though the past two, Travis Hunter in 2025 and Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2024, have left a lot to be desired.

As for Miller, Carman is projecting that tackle prospects Monroe Freeling of Georgia and Spencer Fano of Utah will already be off the board by then. So, he is settling on Miller, who is the fourth-rated tackle on Pro Football Focus’ big board, notably ahead of Kadyn Proctor of Alabama and Caleb Lomu of Utah.

Unless things go far from predicted, the Browns are likely to emerge from the first round with at least one of their major needs fulfilled, and if they can accomplish both with quality players, even better.

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Mel Kiper Jr. Predicts Browns To Make Blockbuster Draft Move