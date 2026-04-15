Analyst Isn’t Buying Rumored Browns Draft-Day Deal

The Cleveland Browns are being linked to various trade proposals involving their No. 6 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. If the Browns do decide to trade down, they will have to figure out if the best option is to add fewer but higher picks, as opposed to a bigger haul of multiple lower picks.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. put forth an interesting scenario in his latest mock draft. It has the Browns acquiring the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Cleveland’s No. 6 and No. 39 selections.

It is fair to wonder why the Browns would have to part with that second-round pick if the Cowboys are the ones who want to trade up to ensure they get a player they really want at No. 6. However, the draft pick trade chart used by many NFL teams suggests Kiper’s proposed deal is a fair one.

Yet, analyst Jerod Cherry said he isn’t buying the rumored Browns draft-day deal, wanting to hold on to the latter pick instead.

“I really want to keep that second-round draft pick. If you’re going to make the gesture to move up, why do I have to give you my second-round draft pick? That should cost you two of your first-round draft picks. Maybe the draft calculator says otherwise,” Cherry said.

“I really want to keep that 2nd round draft pick,” – @JRCherry3 on the rumored Browns and Cowboys draft deal. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/7ivLjh6q8I — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 15, 2026

As Cherry’s co-host Nick Paulus explained, the Browns would be trading down from No. 6 to No. 12, but they also would be trading up to No. 20 from No. 39. That would give the Browns three picks in the top 24 of this year’s draft, which would almost guarantee that they would emerge with a wide receiver and an offensive lineman that they urgently need, plus another top-level prospect, either doubling up on those positions or fortifying another one.

In Kiper’s mock draft, the Browns wind up with offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor at No. 12, wide receiver Denzel Boston at No. 20, and cornerback Jermod McCoy at No. 24. Though neither is considered the best prospect in this class at his position, as wide receiver Carnell Tate would be if the Browns chose him at No. 6, the volume of quality could be an even bigger benefit.

The Browns are likely to be fielding offers for the No. 6 pick right up until they are on the clock, and it will be very interesting to see how they approach this pivotal selection.

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ESPN Insider Has Strong Belief In Browns' Draft Plans