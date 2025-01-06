Browns Linked To Interesting Choice In 2025 Draft

After finishing the regular season with a 3-14 record, the Cleveland Browns earned the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Speculation has run rampant about what the Browns will do with the pick as Cleveland has multiple areas the team could address with the selection.

The Browns could also trade away the pick, securing more draft capital for the second overall selection this season.

PFF’s latest mock draft is open to both a Cleveland trade as well as the Browns picking a potential franchise player with the draft pick.

Assuming Cleveland kept the No. 2 pick, analyst Trevor Sikkema admitted that he went with the next best player in the draft to link Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter to the Browns.

“Hunter was the third-highest-graded cornerback (90.6) and the sixth-highest-graded receiver (89.0) in the FBS. He could legitimately play on both sides of the ball in Cleveland. I would slot him in full time at cornerback with about 10-15 plays at receiver each week,” Sikkema said.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 as he caught 96 passes for 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Defensively, the 6-foot-1 junior made 35 tackles in 2024 along with recording 11 pass deflections, four interceptions, and a forced fumble for the Buffaloes.

He and quarterback Shedeur Sanders helped Colorado finish with a 9-4 record in 2024, leading the Buffaloes to a first-place tie in the Big 12 during the school’s first season back in the conference.

The Browns could also eye a quarterback with the pick as both Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are viewed as the best two options at this position.

