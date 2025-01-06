Adam Schefter Has A Strong Belief About Browns’ Offseason Plans

The Cleveland Browns know where the franchise will pick in the upcoming NFL draft now that the regular season has wrapped up.

Cleveland will have the second overall draft selection after finishing the year with a 3-14 record.

The Browns missed out on the top overall spot by a tiebreaker, falling behind the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft despite both squads having identical records.

Speculation about what the Browns will do with the pick has been a hot topic as Cleveland has several needs the franchise could address with the selection.

One of the largest areas of concern is the quarterback position, especially after Monday’s news that starter Deshaun Watson’s recovery from an Achilles injury has suffered a setback.

Cleveland’s need at the quarterback position is why NFL insider Adam Schefter has a strong belief about what the organization will do this offseason.

“I think the Browns were considering drafting a quarterback at (No.) 2 and signing a free agent before this Deshaun Watson diagnosis … Cleveland, all along, was always going to be in the quarterback market,” Schefter said.

"I think the Browns were considering drafting a Quarterback and signing a free agent before this Deshaun Watson diagnosis.. Cleveland was always gonna be in the Quarterback market" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/FUbYVNlNef — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 6, 2025

Schefter noted that the Browns had been signaling the franchise would bring in competition for the starting job this year before news of Watson’s setback broke on Monday.

Watson’s poor performance this season was magnified by how well veteran quarterback Jameis Winston did in relief of the starter.

Winston threw for over 2,100 yards after Watson was injured, earning a 2-5 record for the Browns during his seven starts.

NEXT:

Browns Make 9 Roster Moves On Monday