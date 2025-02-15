Browns Linked To Intriguing Linebacker In 2025 Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns need a lot of help, not to mention good luck, this offseason if they are to rebound from the 3-14 record they had last season and become competitive again.

They will have the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and all eyes in Northeast Ohio will be on what they do with that pick.

But they could have the opportunity to select at least one real contributor later in the draft, and Zac Jackson of The Athletic has them taking Shemar James, a linebacker from the University of Florida, in the fourth round.

“The Browns probably have to think about the future at linebacker even if Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can return from his neck injury to play in 2025. Owusu-Koramoah’s status isn’t known, but the Browns like speed and range at linebacker. James was clocked as the seventh-fastest player at any position during Senior Bowl practices with a top speed of 20.7 mph,” Jackson said.

In 2023, when Cleveland unexpectedly made the playoffs despite multiple key injuries, they won with a defense that often mucked up the game for opposing teams, but last season, they finished near the bottom of the league in several defensive metrics.

Owusu-Koramoah showed some promise before his injury and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2023, but James has the potential to be a franchise cornerstone at inside or outside linebacker.

He’s thought to be a bit undersized at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, but he is very explosive, and he is effective in both run defense and pass coverage.

Shemar James ILB from Florida is the fastest LB at the Senior Bowl and plays like it. Gets a little behind here but was all over the field yesterday. It’s hard for LB’s to stand out down here but James has. pic.twitter.com/RwWNZf1jkp — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 30, 2025

Last season, he had 64 total tackles (34 solo), three passes defended, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble for the Gators.

Jackson also has the Browns taking Abdul Carter, a talented edge rusher, with the No. 2 pick, and if star defensive end Myles Garrett does indeed get his wish and is traded, Carter could take his place and be a suitable replacement.

