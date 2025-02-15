Analyst Names A Big Concern About 1 Rumored Browns QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have multiple questions surrounding their roster heading into the 2025 campaign, but none are bigger than the team’s quarterback situation.

Cleveland has only one healthy quarterback – Dorian Thompson-Robinson – on its roster as Deshaun Watson is expected to miss most of the season rehabbing his Achilles rupture.

Veteran Jameis Winston’s contract expired at the end of the season, and the team has not made any indication he’ll be back for another season.

Analysts have suggested the Browns will fill that void in the draft, and Cleveland could elect to take one of the top quarterback prospects as the team has the second-overall pick in April.

Another option for Cleveland is to take a quarterback in the second round, and multiple analysts have linked the Browns to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Je’Rod Cherry has concerns about the former Crimson Tide signal-caller.

The analyst shared his concerns in a recent YouTube video, specifically talking about Milroe’s ball placement.

“I see it as a situation in why are you throwing in this area right here?” Cherry said, questioning Milroe’s decision to throw between two defenders.

Cherry pointed out multiple instances in the video where Milroe decided to throw into double coverage, hinting at his strong arm making up for poor decision-making opportunities.

He believes many of these instances would result in interceptions or pass breakups in the NFL.

Milroe is currently projected to be available in the second round, making the quarterback a potential option for Cleveland as the team owns the No. 33 pick in this year’s draft.

