Browns Linked To Ohio State Playmaker In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have several issues to address in the offseason.

First, they need to figure out what to do at quarterback, and with two first-round picks in a class that figures to be stacked at the position, that might be the No. 1 priority.

Then, they need to address their offensive line.

Losing Dawand Jones for the third consecutive year raises a big question about his future, and the rest of the offensive line will either be free agents or potentially retire.

However, team analyst Jeff Lloyd also points out that they could be in the mix for a safety, which is why they could target Caleb Downs.

Nevertheless, as talented as Downs is, Lloyd believes they’re not going to take a safety that high in the NFL Draft, so it might only happen in a scenario in which they trade down:

“To be fair with two first round picks, there could be a trade down scenario, which may open up a Downs window,” Lloyd posted on X.

Downs has been one of the best prospects at the position for a while now, and given the Ohio State ties, he’d be a fan favorite right out of the gate.

He’s currently projected to be a top-three selection, and the talent is most definitely there.

Still, given positional value, he’s more than likely to fall several spots once scouts and the media fall in love with several quarterbacks.

From a football standpoint, the Browns could certainly use a playmaker like him, especially considering that Grant Delpit is the only safety signed beyond this season.

Getting Downs would be huge, but with the glaring needs on offense, it might not happen.

