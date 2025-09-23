Chris Simms Uses One Word To Describe Browns’ Defense

The Cleveland Browns finally got their first win of the season.

They did so by taking down a Super Bowl contender and shutting down one of the most stacked offenses in the game.

That’s why NFL analyst Chris Simms used one word to describe their otherworldly defense:

“The Cleveland Browns’ defense is ‘unreal,’ Simms said.

Jim Schwartz’s unit has been the best in the league so far.

They’ve shut down Chase Brown, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs in the first three weeks of the season.

They’ve also dominated Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Matthew Golden, Tucker Kraft, and Romeo Doubs.

Adding Mason Graham next to Myles Garrett has been instrumental to stopping the run, but the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has also taken huge steps forward as a pass-rusher.

Fellow rookie LB Carson Schwesinger has played like the second coming of Luke Kuechly, establishing himself as a force right out of the gate.

Then, Denzel Ward continues to prove that he might be the single most underrated cornerback in all of football.

This unit still has some glaring holes in the secondary, but they’ve put so more pressure on the quarterback that they rarely have any time or space in the pocket to go through their progressions and find the open man.

This defense is Super Bowl good.

Unfortunately, the offense isn’t even close, and they may not have the personnel to catch up with them.

But as long as they have Schwartz calling the shots and Garrett dominating in the trenches, this team can keep it close with anybody.

NEXT:

Key Browns Player Could Miss Lions Game