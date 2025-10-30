Browns Linked To Potential Offensive Line Upgrade

The Cleveland Browns need some help on the offensive line.

More than that, they need to add youth to that unit, as most of their current starters are either injured, aging, or both.

With that in mind, they could look to acquire a young player who’s fallen out of favor with his current team.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently identified the Browns as a potential trade destination for Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.

“The current Las Vegas Raiders regime just doesn’t seem to like 2024 second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson. While his early 2025 campaign hasn’t made a positive impact on Powers-Johnson’s trade value, his upside is tremendous. He won the Remington Trophy in 2023 and was widely viewed as a top NFL prospect. The Raiders were on bye in Week 8 and may believe they can turn things around over the second half of the season. They don’t believe in Powers-Johnson, though, and should move him to a team that does,” Knox wrote.

The Raiders seem ready to move on from Powers-Johnson, and while he hasn’t done much to help his cause, he’s 22 years old and could be molded into a productive player.

He entered the league with promise, and the Browns could bring him in and have him learn their system before considering him for the lineup next season.

He’s a low-risk/high-reward pickup because of his youth and upside.

The Browns lost starting left tackle Dawand Jones to a season-ending injury, his third in as many years.

Wyatt Teller and Ethan Pocic could leave as free agents, and this might be Joel Bitonio’s final season.

As for Jack Conklin, he can’t seem to stay healthy, and Cam Robinson is an average player at best.

The Browns need to invest in the offensive line, and trading for a young player like Powers-Johnson could be a step in the right direction.

