Browns Nation

Thursday, October 30, 2025
Paul DePodesta’s Browns Tenure Isn’t Aging Well

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

It’s been almost a decade since the Cleveland Browns made one of the most intriguing decisions by any sports franchise in recent history.

Hiring Paul DePodesta was a bold and unconventional move.

While his impressive track record in baseball made him a standout executive in that sport, questions arose about whether his skills would translate to running a football team.

Today, those doubts appear increasingly justified.

The Browns are 56-99-1 since hiring DePodesta as their “Chief Strategy Officer” in 2016.

His way of thinking and approach to problem-solving might be worthwhile if the Browns were trying to find a cheap shortstop who can hit for power and contact, but maybe not so much to find a franchise quarterback for a football team.

With just two playoff appearances since DePodesta’s arrival, the Browns have kept this experiment going far too long, and there may be no way to justify his role or even keeping him around for much longer.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski deserves to be held accountable for the way the team has struggled to be competitive, and most of the offensive shortcomings can be traced back to him.

Then again, it’s hard to succeed when people above you in the organization aren’t doing a good job, either, and the Browns’ main issues seem to be in the front office.

General manager Andrew Berry has had little success in the NFL Draft until landing a promising rookie class this season.

Overall, the Browns are likely headed toward some major changes, and DePodesta could be a part of that.

