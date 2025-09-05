Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, September 5, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Linked To Promising Edge Rusher In 2026 Draft

Browns Linked To Promising Edge Rusher In 2026 Draft

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Linked To Promising Edge Rusher In 2026 Draft
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

Although the 2025 NFL season has yet to kick off for the Cleveland Browns, some analysts are already looking toward next year’s draft.

Bleacher Report is offering up some intriguing options for the Browns in 2026, thanks to Cleveland owning two first-round selections next year.

Analyst Matt Holder pointed to a promising prospect for the Browns, suggesting that Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. could shore up one of the team’s biggest roster deficiencies.

“The Browns have a few holes on their roster, with finding a bookend to play on the opposite side of Myles Garrett among them,” Holder said. “Meanwhile, Bain is coming off a very impressive performance against Notre Dame, with six total tackles, half a sack and an interception. The 6-foot-3 and 275-pound defensive end has good size and impressive movement skills to potentially be the best prospect at his position in this year’s draft class.”

The projection is a mix of good and bad news for the Browns.

Bain is considered a top-three pick in next year’s draft, and Bleacher Report slotted the Browns as the No. 2 pick because the organization is projected to have another disappointing season in 2025.

Analysts believe Bain will bounce back this year for the highly-rated Hurricanes.

He was named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 due to his strong performance in Miami.

Bain was slowed by injuries during the 2024 campaign, tempering his expectations ahead of the current season.

Pairing him with Garrett could instantly make the Browns’ defensive front four one of the league’s most feared units.

NEXT:  Denzel Ward Delivers Clear Message Ahead Of Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation