Browns Linked To Promising Edge Rusher In 2026 Draft

Although the 2025 NFL season has yet to kick off for the Cleveland Browns, some analysts are already looking toward next year’s draft.

Bleacher Report is offering up some intriguing options for the Browns in 2026, thanks to Cleveland owning two first-round selections next year.

Analyst Matt Holder pointed to a promising prospect for the Browns, suggesting that Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. could shore up one of the team’s biggest roster deficiencies.

“The Browns have a few holes on their roster, with finding a bookend to play on the opposite side of Myles Garrett among them,” Holder said. “Meanwhile, Bain is coming off a very impressive performance against Notre Dame, with six total tackles, half a sack and an interception. The 6-foot-3 and 275-pound defensive end has good size and impressive movement skills to potentially be the best prospect at his position in this year’s draft class.”

The projection is a mix of good and bad news for the Browns.

Bain is considered a top-three pick in next year’s draft, and Bleacher Report slotted the Browns as the No. 2 pick because the organization is projected to have another disappointing season in 2025.

Analysts believe Bain will bounce back this year for the highly-rated Hurricanes.

He was named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 due to his strong performance in Miami.

Bain was slowed by injuries during the 2024 campaign, tempering his expectations ahead of the current season.

Pairing him with Garrett could instantly make the Browns’ defensive front four one of the league’s most feared units.

