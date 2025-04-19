Browns Linked To ‘Special Player’ In Latest Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns are becoming increasingly linked to one of college football’s most electrifying talents—Travis Hunter.

The Colorado standout who captured the Heisman Trophy has generated significant buzz for his remarkable ability to dominate on both offense and defense.

The connection between Hunter and Cleveland at the No. 2 overall pick continues to gain momentum.

NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter recently fueled this speculation in his comprehensive seven-round mock draft, sparking discussions about the potential impact Hunter could make in a Browns uniform.

“Hunter is going to be a special player. He’s the best cornerback and receiver in the draft class and should have his wish of playing both ways fulfilled, even if it doesn’t happen full-time. The Browns need a big-play receiver alongside Jerry Jeudy […] Hunter could also line up across from Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward at times to limit options for opposing quarterbacks,” Reuter wrote.

Hunter’s two-way excellence has made him a perpetual headline throughout the draft process.

His Heisman-winning campaign in 2024 showcased remarkable versatility—96 receptions, 1,258 yards, and 15 touchdowns as a receiver, complemented by 36 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

Across three collegiate seasons split between Jackson State and Colorado, Hunter accumulated over 2,100 receiving yards, 26 total touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Despite this dual-threat capability, early indications suggest the Cleveland Browns view him primarily as a solution for their receiving corps.

This offensive focus could prove pivotal for Cleveland, particularly if Deshaun Watson returns at full strength and needs a dynamic playmaker to elevate the passing attack.

Hunter’s unique ability to create mismatches, stretch defenses, and command attention would make him an immediate fan favorite in a city craving football success.

