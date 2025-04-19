Browns Defender Being Linked To Draft Day Trade

With the NFL Draft just around the corner on April 24th, teams often look to shed veteran players in exchange for valuable draft capital.

This yearly trend rarely disappoints those watching for roster shakeups across the league.

Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano recently highlighted a potential trade candidate from every team, and for the Cleveland Browns, his selection was cornerback Greg Newsome.

With rumors already circling the young defender, he could be a name to watch as draft day approaches.

“He had hamstring surgery last July, then struggled and lost his job early in the season, only to end up missing the last four games when the hamstring flared up again. Still, he’s a 24-year-old former first-round pick who had three decent NFL seasons. He doesn’t have a future in Cleveland, but cornerbacks are hard to find, so someone might be willing to take a chance,” Vacchiano wrote.

The situation presents complications for any potential deal. Newsome is due $13.3 million on his fifth-year option this season and struggled through a difficult 2024 campaign, making him potentially challenging to move.

Moreover, Newsome has publicly expressed his appreciation for his time with the Cleveland Browns.

This expressed loyalty creates an interesting dynamic for the Browns’ front office.

While player satisfaction matters, it may carry minimal weight in decision-making if the organization doesn’t view itself as a contender in the immediate future.

As draft day draws closer, the Browns must evaluate whether keeping Newsome aligns with their long-term vision or if moving the former first-round pick better serves their rebuilding strategy.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Hard Truth About Nick Chubb's Future