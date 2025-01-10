Browns Linked To Veteran QB In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of decisions to make over the next few months.

Their roster is seemingly going to be overhauled at many positions, but of everything they need to change, the quarterback position is the most pressing.

Deshaun Watson hasn’t panned out how the team expected, and considering that he’s coming off a torn Achilles, there’s no telling when he’ll be back and ready to start again.

With that in mind, fans and analysts have tried to predict who the Browns will target at the position in the offseason.

Some have suggested the NFL Draft, given that they have the No. 2 overall pick, while others have indicated that the team could pursue a veteran to compete for the starting role.

Kristopher Knox prefers the latter, as mentioned in his recent article on Bleacher Report.

“The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the draft, but they could consider adding Fields as competition as Deshaun Watson, who recently suffered a setback with his torn Achilles,” Knox said.

In Knox’s mind, it could be more useful for the Browns to pursue someone like Justin Fields, who is a quality backup behind Russell Wilson, who took the starting job from him in Pittsburgh.

Fields has had success in this league before, and with the right coaching staff, some believe he could turn into a quality quarterback for years to come.

Is Cleveland the team and situation that can help Fields make strides?

We’ll find out soon enough, as offseason moves and the draft are not that far away.

