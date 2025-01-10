Analyst Predicts Which Player Browns Will Draft At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up the 2024 NFL regular season with a 3-14 record, setting the franchise up with a high draft pick in April.

Cleveland will have the No. 2 overall draft pick, giving the team a bevy of options to choose from for their next potential franchise player.

The Browns could go with either an offensive stud or a defensive stalwart with the pick.

Analyst Trevor Sikkema believes that Cleveland could do both with one selection.

Despite the Browns’ pressing need at quarterback, the analyst predicted Cleveland will go with the best available player and select Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter as the No. 2 selection.

“In my most recent mock draft, I had the Browns passing on a quarterback for versatile two-way star Travis Hunter,” Sikkema said.

Hunter was the Heisman winner after last season, earning the award after his standout performance on both sides of the football.

As a receiver, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Buffaloes.

Defensively, he recorded 35 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four interceptions for Colorado during his junior season.

Sikkema noted that Hunter is not the only choice after the team’s exit interviews earlier this week revealed an issue for their previous starting quarterback.

“With the news of Deshaun Watson having a setback in his recovery from his Achilles tear, Ward and Sanders have to firmly be on their radar – not only to get a new option at quarterback but one with some cost control in terms of cap space,” Sikkema said.

The Browns could also target a defensive player like Penn State’s Abdul Carter or trade down for more draft capital, Sikkema concluded.

