Browns Lose Another Coach To AFC Rival

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

When it rains, it pours for the Cleveland Browns and their coaching staff.

Shortly after Bill Callahan’s departure to join his son Brian on the Tennessee Titans, it now seems like another assistant coach will also be on his way to the Music City.

According to ESPN Cleveland insider Tony Grossi, Ben Bloom will also join the Callahans.

 

However, his departure isn’t that big of a surprise either, as Bloom had recently been replaced by former Houston Texans assistant Jacques Cesaire, who had become the new DL coach.

Bloom was expected to stay with the team and serve in a different position, but that will obviously no longer be the case.

Bloom had been with the team since 2020.

He became a senior defensive assistant under Kevin Stefanski before transitioning to become their run game coordinator in 2021 and 2022.

Then, he started coaching the defensive line, and while he did a sound job and the results speak for themselves, perhaps the team wasn’t that satisfied with what he was able to do last season.

Callahan’s departure will obviously be the biggest loss for the team’s coaching staff.

He’s widely considered to be the best offensive line coach in the entire league, and while the Browns didn’t want to get in the way of him serving under his son, they might have a very tough time moving on from that loss.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

