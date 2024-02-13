Deshaun Watson Makes His Thoughts Clear on Ken Dorsey

What does Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson think of new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey?

Watson discussed this on a recent episode of the podcast, “QB Unplugged” (via Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com on YouTube)

“I’m super excited, especially going back to his history… being able to go through the history of his coaching career… I think the last couple of years with Josh [Allen], you know what Josh has been doing up in Buffalo… so I’m super excited to get up there in Cleveland and get the playbook and just learn from him.”

Watson knows the background of Dorsey as both a quarterback and a coach.

Dorsey’s experience, especially his involvement with quarterbacks, is something Watson is looking forward to learning from.

What’s interesting about Dorsey is the fizzle out he went through in Buffalo.

He went from helping lift Josh Allen to top-tier quarterback status to being canned midway through a season.

While there didn’t seem to be a true “fallout” between Allen and Dorsey, Buffalo’s offensive struggles under Dorsey were a surprise this season.

Seeing Watson reinforce some trust in Dorsey and what he brings to the table is a great sign.

Trust will be a big factor between Dorsey and Watson.

Even if it’s not Dorsey calling the plays, the relationship between quarterback and offensive coordinator is crucial.

They’ll be tight-knit in terms of developing a game plan together and preparing for each week’s opponent.

Offensive success essentially starts with those two.

For now, it’s good to hear those two sound excited to start working with one another.

Only time will tell how much success their relationship leads to.