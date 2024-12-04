Analyst Names A Big Concern About Kevin Stefanski, Browns Next Season

The Cleveland Browns have gone through a whole lot this season.

It’s been a complicated campaign, and conflicting reports have been made about what might happen to the coaching staff.

Some claimed that Kevin Stefanski, who recently got a contract extension, was on the hot seat.

It seems that’s no longer the case, and the Browns will continue to roll with him.

But according to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima, Stefanski could leave the Browns if ownership forced him to play Deshaun Watson again.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, they claimed that it’s already been proven that the Browns’ offense and passing game can work with anybody but Watson.

"The debacle is if he's forced to coach a team quarterbacked by Deshaun Watson. At this point, it's pretty damn clear, at least the passing game, it works with anybody except Deshaun Watson. That's a fact." @SportsBoyTony and @KenCarman on Kevin Stefanski's future as #Browns HC pic.twitter.com/ml2PvyDhhV — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 4, 2024

Some reports claimed that the decision to stick with Watson despite his well-documented struggles came from the ownership, mostly due to financial reasons.

That leaves Stefanski powerless, sending the worst possible message to the locker room.

Without accountability and confidence, there’s no way to coach a football team successfully.

Stefanski is a great coach, and he’s already proven it multiple times since taking over the team.

If he were to leave this team, he would not have much trouble getting a new coaching position.

The Browns need to explore all their options, but the sample size is big enough to conclude that Deshaun Watson is not who they need as their starting quarterback right now.

