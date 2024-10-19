Trent Richardson Has Honest Admission About Being Traded From Browns

Trent Richardson was supposed to be a surefire superstar running back when the Cleveland Browns selected him third overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, but that timeline never materialized and Richardson was instead traded to the Indianapolis Colts just two games into his second season with the team.

Cleveland received a first-round pick for Richardson, so the team did a nice job getting some return back on its investment, but Richardson himself recently got honest about the trade and life with the Colts.

When speaking on The Pivot, Richardson admitted that he couldn’t stand football after being traded.

“Being traded that was it for me. I couldn’t stand football after that. I didn’t wanna watch football. If I did watch ball it was gonna be Bama,” Richardson said.

— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 18, 2024

He said he played with two knee surgeries that year and three or four broken ribs.

Richardson also said he found out about the trade on the radio and didn’t even get a phone call.

Richardson had 950 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in his one full season with the Browns but averaged just 3.6 yards per carry.

It’s a shame his career didn’t turn out how many expected.

