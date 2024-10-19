Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, October 19, 2024
Trent Richardson Has Honest Admission About Being Traded From Browns

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 31: NFL player Trent Richardson of the Cleveland Browns attends EA SPORTS Madden Bowl XIX at the Bud Light Hotel on January 31, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Bud Light)

 

Trent Richardson was supposed to be a surefire superstar running back when the Cleveland Browns selected him third overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, but that timeline never materialized and Richardson was instead traded to the Indianapolis Colts just two games into his second season with the team.

Cleveland received a first-round pick for Richardson, so the team did a nice job getting some return back on its investment, but Richardson himself recently got honest about the trade and life with the Colts.

When speaking on The Pivot, Richardson admitted that he couldn’t stand football after being traded.

“Being traded that was it for me. I couldn’t stand football after that. I didn’t wanna watch football.  If I did watch ball it was gonna be Bama,” Richardson said.

He said he played with two knee surgeries that year and three or four broken ribs.

Richardson also said he found out about the trade on the radio and didn’t even get a phone call.

Richardson had 950 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in his one full season with the Browns but averaged just 3.6 yards per carry.

It’s a shame his career didn’t turn out how many expected.

NEXT:  Joe Thomas Reveals His Thoughts On Browns Stadium News
Browns Nation