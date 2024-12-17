Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Browns Made A Roster Move On Tuesday

Cleveland Browns fans celebrate a Browns touchdown during the first quarter of the game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated Tennessee 28-14.

 

The Cleveland Browns will have multiple decisions to make this offseason as the franchise looks to improve on its poor performance in 2024.

Cleveland has multiple players on its roster who could become free agents this offseason, and the team can use the remainder of the 2024 regular season as extended auditions to decide these individuals’ fates.

The Browns can also look for talented athletes around the league to sign to their squad, players who are currently on other teams’ practice rosters that could become key contributors next season.

One player Cleveland appears to have made a decision about is tight end Cameron Latu.

On Tuesday, the Browns released the tight end from their practice squad.

Latu is a former third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

The 6-foot-5 tight end did not play last year for the 49ers as he was placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) list for the entire 2023 NFL campaign.

In August, San Francisco waived the tight end as a part of the 53-man roster cutdown.

Cleveland signed Latu to the team’s practice squad two days later, and he’s remained with the Browns ever since.

Latu also did not play a game while with Cleveland this season.

The tight end entered the league after playing in 26 games for the Alabama Crimson Tide, catching 56 passes for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns during his career.

The Browns have one of the league’s best tight ends in Pro Bowler David Njoku.

Additionally, Cleveland currently has Jordan Akins, Tre’ McKitty, and Blake Whiteheart at that position on their roster.

Browns Nation