Former Player Reveals Why Browns Need To Make A Change

The Cleveland Browns re-signed general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski to new deals this offseason, providing stability to a franchise that has struggled to create that luxury.

In their first four seasons together in Cleveland, the duo helped the Browns make two playoff appearances and win the franchise’s first playoff game since the team’s rebirth in 1999.

Still, this year’s disappointing 3-11 record has analysts questioning if it’s time to make changes at the Browns’ top positions.

Former player Cecil Shorts III has the answer to this debate.

In a recent interview, Shorts said that simply having the debate about whether Berry or Stefanski should return is the “answer” as to why the team should make changes this offseason.

“It’s nothing against Andrew … But this may not be the best fit for you. If you can’t make decisions, or someone’s over your head helping you or pushing you to make those decisions, he got to go. And the same thing with Kevin. Five years is enough for me … If you’re not sure he should stay, then he needs to go. It’s just that simple,” Shorts said.

Under Stefanski and Berry, the Browns are 40-41 in the regular season through Week 15.

Stefanski has been recognized by his peers, earning two NFL Coach of the Year awards during his first four seasons in Cleveland.

Berry has also been praised for his ability to stay ahead of NFL trends and sign players to extensions at prices below their open market value.

