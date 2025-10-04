Browns Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Vikings Game

After four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns are finally making a change at quarterback.

Joe Flacco largely struggled in the Browns’ Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions, prompting head coach Kevin Stefanski to bench the veteran in favor of rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel was the first quarterback Cleveland took in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he’ll get his first opportunity to start when the team takes on the Minnesota Vikings in London for Week 5.

While Gabriel’s starting debut will draw all the headlines, the defense could be looking a little short as Greg Newsome II is questionable to play with a hamstring injury.

The Browns’ defense is largely responsible for the team’s lone win against the Green Bay Packers, so having someone like Newsome unavailable would be a huge hit to the secondary.

It seems that Newsome may be trending more toward being out as the team announced a pair of roster moves via the Browns’ official X account.

“We’ve elevated CB Tre Avery and CB Dom Jones from the practice squad.”

Tre Avery is in his fourth NFL season out of Rutgers and originally signed with the Tennessee Titans after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Dom Jones is a rookie out of Colorado State who the Browns signed earlier this year as a free agent.

Both players should serve as depth pieces if Newsome is unable to go, with Avery the most likely to see any defensive snaps.

While Minnesota isn’t as threatening with Carson Wentz under center, they still have several receiving options, headlined by Justin Jefferson.

There’s a solid chance Cleveland can pull off another upset, but that’s assuming there’s no drop off in the defense.

