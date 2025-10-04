Myles Garrett Reveals Honest Thoughts About Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns announced a quarterback change ahead of their London matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, naming rookie Dillon Gabriel the starter over veteran Joe Flacco.

Gabriel will face one of the league’s top-ranked defenses in his first NFL start, and external pressure for Shedeur Sanders could grow if early results disappoint.

However, star defensive end Myles Garrett expressed confidence in Gabriel’s readiness for the moment.

“I mean, he just runs the offense like this it’s his offense. And that’s all you can ask for from any quarterback. He comes out, smile on his face, chest out, gives the call, and it looks like he’s been doing it for years,” Garrett told the media. “I’m looking forward to him doing the same thing on Sunday.”

#Browns Myles Garrett on how Dillon Gabriel “runs the offense like it’s his offense” pic.twitter.com/MjBavfteWa — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 3, 2025

The veteran pass rusher has seen the rookie’s command during practice and believes he carries himself like an established starter.

The former Oregon Duck has appeared in two games this season, completing three of four passes for 19 yards and a touchdown in limited garbage-time action.

Those brief opportunities offered glimpses of his potential, but Sunday will provide a far more telling evaluation.

Garrett has witnessed nearly every quarterback scenario imaginable during his nine seasons in Cleveland.

His rookie year featured DeShone Kizer and a winless campaign, while Baker Mayfield led an 11-5 playoff run in 2020.

Gabriel becomes the 15th different starting quarterback since Garrett arrived as the first overall pick in 2017.

Gabriel now gets his chance to break that cycle.

His real audition begins Sunday morning in London, where the spotlight offers little room for error against one of the league’s best defenses.

