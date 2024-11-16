Browns Make 5 Roster Moves On Saturday

The 2-7 Cleveland Browns aim to turn their season around and generate positive momentum heading into the offseason, beginning with a matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Fresh off a bye week, the Browns are finally getting a bit healthier.

The team recently announced five roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Analyst Tony Grossi shared the team’s roster moves on X, which include signing defensive tackle Sam Kamara and defensive end Elerson Smith to the active roster, placing rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall on injured reserve, downgrading left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to out, and elevating wide receiver/kick returner Kadarius Toney from the practice squad.

Browns moves:

🏈signed DT Sam Kamara & DE Elerson Smith to active roster.

🏈Placed DT Mike Hall on IR.

🏈Elevated KR Kadarius Toney from practice squad.

🏈Downgraded OT Jedrick Wills to out. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 16, 2024

Usually, these Saturday roster moves are uneventful, but some notable moves are on this list.

Wills has officially lost his left tackle job to Dawand Jones as he is still cycling in and out of the lineup while returning from the knee injury that ended his 2023-24 season prematurely, and heading into free agency, his future is getting more unclear by the day.

Kamara and Smith could contribute immediately with Hall being placed on IR, which is an unfortunate development for the rookie who was beginning to generate more snaps and show signs of breaking out.

Toney is the eye-opener on this list.

He’ll now be in a position to make his Browns debut and hopefully show some of the talent that got him drafted in the first round a few years ago.

