Browns Nation

Saturday, November 16, 2024
Browns Make Roster Decision With Kadarius Toney

Browns Make Roster Decision With Kadarius Toney

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 10: Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball for a touchdown on a play that was called back due to a penalty during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

After a lackluster two-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, veteran wide receiver Kadarius Toney was cut by the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, even though they had a glaring need at the wide receiver position.

With Toney’s NFL career taking another turn for the worst, hitting the free-agent market with no telling if any team in the league would take a chance on the 25-year-old, the Cleveland Browns signed him to their practice squad back in September.

Since then, Toney has not had any time with the main squad, but that appears to be changing this weekend.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Browns have elevated Toney from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints on the road at Caesars Superdome in the Big Easy.

With the Browns heading into this matchup against Derek Carr and company with a disappointing record of 2-7, head coach Kevin Stefanski might just be looking for any spark he can get from his offense, which may have led to the decision to give Toney a shot on Sunday in New Orleans.

It’ll be interesting to see if Toney does get on the field against the Saints and if he can get something going with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston, who’ll likely be a bit more motivated in this game against one of his old teams.

Ironically enough, the Browns are currently favored (-1) on the road against the Saints, even though New Orleans is coming off an unexpected win over the division-rival Atlanta Falcons last week.

Browns Nation