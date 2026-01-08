Browns Make Big Announcement About Tommy Rees

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do this offseason, and it all starts with the coaching staff. The team opted to move on from head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons, and the search now begins for his successor.

The Browns are casting a wide net at the beginning of their coaching search, and many names have already been put on the calendar for preliminary conversations. Of course, a new head coach often means new coordinators, which is why the team’s recent announcement about current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was so interesting.

The Browns recently announced that Rees will also be interviewing for the head coaching position. It’s not terribly common for teams to do that when they have head coach openings, but the 33-year-old Rees has quickly worked his way up the coaching ranks and deserves to at least be considered.

“We’re interviewing OC Tommy Rees for our head coach opening,” the Browns posted.

We're interviewing OC Tommy Rees for our head coach opening 📰 Read more: https://t.co/PUqpzqFWXX pic.twitter.com/DDYtqcniVx — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 8, 2026

Cleveland’s offense was once again a major letdown in 2025, but things turned around a bit once Stefanski turned play-calling duties over to Rees and turned the starting quarterback role over to Shedeur Sanders. The QB situation left a lot to be desired, which is certainly not a new development in Cleveland, but Rees did a good job playing the hand he was dealt.

Rees’ fate is unclear if and when the Browns hire somebody else to be Stefanski’s successor, but he won’t have any shortage of suitors on the open market if that’s the direction the team decides to go with. Rees is a talented and innovative young coach, and it would be wise for the Browns to seriously consider him as the head coach, as opposed to just giving him a courtesy interview.

There are a lot of intriguing names available and quite a few teams with head coach openings, so it’s wise for the Browns to be aggressive and act fast. Rees is a viable candidate, and it’s nice to see him getting a chance at the big promotion.

