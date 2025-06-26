Browns Make Big Announcement About Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns have delivered welcome news for their loyal fanbase with the release of their 2025 training camp schedule.

After months of anticipation, supporters finally have concrete dates to mark on their calendars for what promises to be an engaging summer of football preparation.

The organization announced that players will report to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea on July 22, setting the stage for what lies ahead.

Starting July 25, fans will gain access to eight free practice sessions that extend through August 4.

Each practice session opens its gates one hour before the scheduled start time, giving attendees ample opportunity to settle in.

The public sessions are strategically spread across various times and days. Friday, July 25 kicks things off at 2 p.m., followed by Saturday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m.

The schedule continues with Monday, July 28 at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 29 at 2 p.m., and Wednesday, July 30 at 9:30 a.m.

The final stretch includes Friday, August 1 at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 2 at 9:30 a.m., and concludes Monday, August 4 at 2 p.m.

General public ticket distribution starts Thursday, July 3 at 10 a.m., ensuring fair access for all supporters.

Beyond the football action, attendees can enjoy the Puppy Pound experience, test their speed in the 40-yard dash, and browse exclusive Dawg Pound XL merchandise celebrating the 40th anniversary.

Northeast Ohio food trucks and snack shacks will provide dining options throughout each session.

