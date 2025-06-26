T.J. Houshmandzadeh Drops Surprising Claim About Browns’ QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns have four potential starting quarterbacks to choose from.

And while you could make a strong case for and against all of them, they can only choose one.

The start of the season is just around the corner, so the sooner they make up their minds, the better, as whoever gets the nod will have some valuable reps with the first team.

Fortunately, it seems like the Browns are coming close to making a decision.

According to former NFL player T.J. Houshmandzadeh, a source from within the organization let him know that it’s coming down to the wire between Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel (Via ESPN Cleveland):

“I was told by somebody that’s in the building, that ain’t a player, it’s really coming down to Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel,” he said.

"I was told by somebody that's in the building, that ain't a player, it's really coming down to Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel," – @housh84 via @NightcapShow_ on the Browns QB competition. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/XjaCvewlma — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 26, 2025

That might not be what Shedeur Sanders fans want to hear, but it actually makes perfect sense.

The Browns raved about Pickett when they traded for him, gushing about his untapped potential and stating that he could still be a starter in this league.

As for Gabriel, he was the first quarterback they took, and reports stated that he was way higher on their draft board than Shedeur Sanders.

Joe Flacco might give them the best shot at contention, but he’s aging and at the end of his career, so there’s no point in taking away valuable reps from higher upside players.

Sanders, on the other hand, may have been a value pick, and the Browns clearly weren’t as high on him; otherwise they wouldn’t have waited until the fifth round to roll the dice on him.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Weighs In On Shedeur Sanders' Speeding Tickets