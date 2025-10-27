Browns Make Big Draft Position Move After Sunday’s Loss

Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season is nearly complete, giving fans a clear picture of where their favorite teams stand record-wise.

While playoff spots aren’t decided after just eight weeks, this is typically when teams begin to separate themselves.

Some teams are emerging as playoff contenders while others are sinking toward the bottom of the standings.

Unfortunately for Cleveland Browns fans, the team appears to be leaning toward the latter.

With their loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Browns’ record moved to 2-6, tying for the second-worst mark in the league.

This doesn’t bode well for their playoff odds, but it certainly makes their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft better, which would be No. 4 overall if the season ended today.

The Browns also hold the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-rounder after trading away the pick that became Travis Hunter, which would be pick 20 if the draft were today.

Having two first-round picks heading into any draft is an exciting proposition, especially for a team like the Browns that is missing some firepower at key positions.

Fans are already wondering who will suit up for the team at quarterback next year, as Dillon Gabriel hasn’t performed as well as they would have hoped, and Shedeur Sanders hasn’t gotten any opportunities yet.

2026 is said to be a strong QB draft, but only time will tell what the Browns will do with their selections.

For now, barring a miraculous turnaround in the next few weeks, the Browns will likely stay near the top of the draft, having a prime opportunity to draft a superstar.

