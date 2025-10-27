Kevin Stefanski Hints At Big Potential Offensive Change

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reclaimed play-calling duties this season after the offense sputtered under former coordinator Ken Dorsey last season.

Eight weeks into the season, the unit has produced similarly underwhelming results.

Sunday’s loss to the Patriots exposed the ongoing issues as Cleveland’s offense managed just 213 total yards and scored 17 points or fewer for the seventh time in eight games.

Stefanski’s play-calling has drawn criticism this season as the offense continues to show no signs of improvement.

Reporters questioned whether changes were coming, and Stefanski’s response suggested that he could give up play-calling.

“Asked about a change in play callers ‘we have to look at everything,'” The Athletic’s Zac Jackson shared.

Stefanski made it clear that Dillon Gabriel will remain the starting quarterback when Cleveland returns from the bye.

Gabriel completed 21 of 35 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns but threw his first two career interceptions.

Stefanski stressed that Gabriel’s performance represents just one piece of a larger puzzle requiring attention across the entire offensive operation.

His timing with receivers remained inconsistent throughout the afternoon, limiting Cleveland’s ability to sustain drives or generate explosive plays downfield.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees took a central role in reshaping the Browns’ passing attack this past offseason.

His previous work at Notre Dame and Alabama earned him recognition for his adaptable schemes.

Now, the Browns may be ready to see if Rees can translate that adaptability into tangible results.

