Analyst Issues Stark Warning About Browns’ Future

The Cleveland Browns had a bye in Week 9, so fans weren’t able to see the team take the field this week.

They’ll have to wait until Week 10, when they’ll have an opportunity to take on the New York Jets, another struggling football team.

Playing the Jets could be a confidence booster for the Browns if they can pull off a victory, but it might only be a moral one at this point.

The Browns’ playoff hopes are slim to none through eight games, and most fans are already looking to the future, hoping for better results.

While the future seems appealing, especially since the Browns have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, analyst Jay Crawford noted one major reason why this organization could continue to have problems.

“The players are underperforming. The coaches are underperforming. The general manager’s underperforming. But, as long as the owner is the head circus clown, he’s picking all of these people under him—this is who he is. This is what the organization is. He’s not going to get it right until he walks away and hires people to do it. You can win with a bad coach; some teams are so talented. You’re not going to win with bad players, and you are not going to win with a bad owner because you’re going to have bad players,” Crawford said.

As Crawford indicated, the Browns could be up a creek without a paddle with their current owner, noting that he hasn’t shown prowess in hiring the right people to lead the team.

From the GM to head coaches, Crawford believes this team needs a complete overhaul, or else they’re never going to take the right steps in becoming a competitive organization.

He also mentioned that the players aren’t necessarily the problem, as they’re constantly needing to work through and overcome the challenges the owner has put in place.

It will be interesting to see what this team and coaching regime look like in 2026 and if they can find any semblance of success in the years to come.

